Re: “School-supply drive: Help homeless students” [Sept. 1, Opinion]:

Thank for your timely and insightful editorial on assistance for homeless students. High school is difficult enough with a stable home environment — imagine going to school without a safe place to study, to sleep or bathe.

Three years ago, the Garfield High School Class of 1966, at the suggestion of Principal Ted Howard, established the GHS Homeless Student Fund as a 50th Reunion gift to the school. The fund is now administered by the Garfield Golden Grads and has provided gift cards valued at $35,00 to assist students in continuing their education with life necessities. These cards are distributed by the school with recipients remaining anonymous for obvious reasons.

I would encourage all alumni associations or school-support organizations to provide similar assistance for their homeless population.

Kim Krummeck, Seattle