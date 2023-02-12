The research taking place at Washington State University is making fuels more sustainable, the environment cleaner, our electricity more reliable and the world safer. For more than 130 years, WSU has led research with the goal of improving lives in Washington state, the nation and around the globe.

I get to see the impact of this research firsthand every day through the engineering students, faculty and staff at WSU, who are hard at work addressing grand challenges around energy, environment, health and technology.

An investment in research is an investment in the future. And today, I believe Washington state is better positioned than ever to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

This year, we’ve seen the largest-ever federal investment in research, development and innovation in our nation’s history. Washington’s own U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell was a main architect of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, aimed at keeping the U.S. competitive, spurring research and innovation that improves lives and ensuring we work to build the workforce of the future.

According to The Science Coalition, between WSU and the University of Washington, federal research expenditures have contributed $273 million to the U.S. gross domestic product and created more than 3,100 jobs from 2015 to 2019.

We are fortunate to live in a state where our congressional delegation recognizes the critical role research will continue to play in solving our biggest challenges.

Advertising

This federal investment, when combined with strong state support, robust industry engagement and top tier research universities, puts Washington at the center of the next phase of innovation.

Take addressing our nation’s aging power grid, for example. Researchers from WSU and our partners at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are working together directly with agencies and utilities around the country to help protect the grid from severe weather and cyberattacks that threaten to disrupt the flow of electricity to schools, hospitals, businesses and homes when it is critically needed. This important research effort would not be possible without direct engagement from our many industry partners.

And while we are fortunate to be home to so many innovative high-tech companies in Washington state, our economy needs vastly more tech-trained workers than we are currently producing. We must ensure these local high paying jobs are accessible to Washingtonians, and supporting research universities plays an immeasurable role in this effort. That’s why WSU works in partnership with our colleagues at the University of Washington and other Pacific Northwest colleges to educate students to meet current and future need. As Washington’s land grant university, WSU’s mission is to open access to opportunity for all. We’re making great strides and are leveraging the diverse talents of the state.

For example, WSU’s Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture is proud to be made up of students who represent the diversity of our region — more than a third of our students are first-generation college students, more than a third are Pell-eligible students, from families with limited economic means. More than a third of our students identify as people of color, and nearly 25% are female, in an industry that has been underrepresented for too long. Programs like ours are helping shape a future workforce that will be stronger than ever. This work is critical to ensuring all our industries succeed, and funding for research plays a vital — but often overlooked — role.

Impactful research addresses grand challenges, delivers technology and innovation to our communities in the state and beyond, and creates the next generation of highly sought-after innovators, designers and leaders. This research doesn’t happen in a vacuum and must be supported with strong investment at every level. Our state’s future depends on it.