NRA's legal gunslingers will be coming after state's tough new firearms law

Washington voters just approved tough new gun regulations, passing I-1639 by a margin of more than 60%. The National Rifle Association invested comparatively little in the campaign to fight the initiative, but gun rights advocates have promised the NRA and other pro-gun groups will be sending in expensive lawyers in an effort to upend the will of the people.

Since they can no longer convince the public that unfettered access to firearms is a good idea, the gun lobby will hope they can find sympathetic judges who will overturn the will of Washingtonians.

