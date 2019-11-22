I wish this column could just be about the outstanding play of the women athletes who recently competed in the closely played University of Washington vs. Seattle University soccer playoffs. Sadly, instead, it’s about an all too familiar issue that must be called out for what it was — sexual harassment of the women players by young men.

Here’s what happened. When the UW keeper moved to the west side of the pitch for the second half, a group of college-age boys (these fellows don’t deserve to be called men, but they are of legal age and must be held accountable as if they were) situated themselves behind the women’s goal. Most in the group were wearing bright red “Seattle” clothing, with several sporting long red outercoats suggesting they might be members of an SU athletic team.

From where they stood at a low fence directly behind the goal, scarcely 20 feet separated them from the goalie and players on the field. From that close vantage point, they began taunting the goalie and other players by loudly shouting sexually suggestive and demeaning comments with great glee and enthusiasm and completely unabashed by their own public display of sexism, ignorance and cruelty.

Among the things my wife and I and other spectators heard shouted toward the goalie and other women players were: “Hey, do you know my friend Jorge?” With the pronunciation being much more like “Whoooore Hey.” Other shouts about Hispanic surnames or places were prominent as well. There were also many boisterous chants of “Boba, Boba, Boba, Boba.” In Taiwan, the word is slang for “big-breasted female.”

Concerned, I confronted the most vocal of the young men on their comments. Their reply regarding the “boba” jeer was a disingenuous, “We’re talking about the tea, you know, bubble tea, that’s all.” When I showed them the urban dictionary meaning and asserted they were talking unacceptably about the women and had to stop, they replied, “Do you believe everything you read on the internet?”

Since it was clear they were not at all contrite or going to stop on their own accord, I asked a uniformed customer-security representative to remove the group from their location, and they were reluctantly dispersed.

For her part, throughout all this, the Husky goalie maintained full concentration on the game and played admirably, never looking back at her tormentors. But it could not have been easy, and it had to be a distraction and an assault on her dignity as a woman and as a person.

So now the question must be, how is it that young college boys believe it is OK to say and do such things to women?

Some may say, “It’s just overenthusiastic fans,” or “Boys being boys,” or “Locker room talk.” Some may even criticize this column, arguing that by calling attention to this I might “hurt their academic careers,” or if they’re student athletes, “disrupt their ability to play their sports.”

One might have hoped that in 2019, and on college campuses no less, and particularly from schools where values are supposed to be paramount, such conduct would be unthinkable. But it is not only thinkable, it is done publicly and thus far, apparently, with impunity. We do not have to look or think very hard to understand why.

I took photos of the young men and recorded their taunts and jeers that evening. I also sent a letter describing these events to the leaders, athletic directors and coaches of the respective schools. Initially, I got a form note from the Seattle University athletic director’s office apologizing that my “fan experience” was unsatisfactory. I have since heard from the athletic director’s staff indicating they intend to deal with the incident but offered no specifics.

The question now is, what will the universities, parents, coaches and fellow students do to end this type of unacceptable behavior? Recent events show the time to act is now, while the boys still have time to admit their mistakes, understand the harm, apologize and become truly decent young men.