It is depressing to see the reaction to the vote by U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, to impeach Donald Trump. She votes her conscience, and what does she get for her honesty and acknowledging the nonsense that it is obvious to all except those who don’t want to acknowledge it?

Two individuals — so far — will run against her on the basis that she violated the Trump standard. Exactly what is that standard? Pretending that Trump won the election when he clearly did not?

Anyone reading this will rightly conclude that I am left leaning, voting mostly for Democrats. But those folks should also know that I will contribute to the Herrera Beutler campaign against all who run against her because, in the end, America is about what I believe in: integrity.

Mick Tronquet, Seattle