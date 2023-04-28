It appears Americans may be in for a re-run of the 2020 presidential campaign in 2024, which sounds like not much fun at all.

As a political junkie since childhood, I look forward to the quadrennial race for the White House the way sports fans eagerly anticipate grand extravaganzas like March Madness, the World Cup, the World Series and the Olympics. From the early debates on stages packed with aspiring candidates, through the primary season that winnows down the number of prospective presidents, to the wonderfully anachronistic conventions and finally to the main event in the fall, I find it all engrossing and occasionally inspiring.

Many of the most memorable experiences I have had in my journalism career have come during presidential campaigns: riding a campaign bus with Ted Kennedy and a pack of big-shot political reporters in New Hampshire back in 1980 when I was barely out of college; hanging out with Bill Clinton in a New Hampshire shopping mall in 1992 when it looked as if scandal had scuttled his chances; serendipitously being right under the speaker’s platform at the Democratic convention in Boston in 2004 when a young Illinois legislator named Barack Obama gave the speech that made him a national phenomenon; going on a road trip through the Western states just before the region’s voters cast Super Tuesday ballots in 2008; embedding myself with a crowd of Republicans at an outdoor Trump rally in a Phoenix suburb in 2016 where I tried to discern what attracted them to this wheeler-dealer, TV reality-show star.

My last in-person engagement with presidential politics was the South Carolina primary in 2020, where I watched Joe Biden give what I thought was the worst political performance I had ever seen. I could not imagine he could win the state’s primary, let alone the nomination and the general election. Biden, of course, won the primary in a landslide. Days later, COVID-19 hit, Biden’s campaign went virtual and Biden went on to beat President Donald Trump by 7 million votes.

On Tuesday, Biden announced he is running for re-election and, even though his polling numbers have never been encouraging and his advanced age has made a majority of Democrats wish he would retire and let someone younger lead them into the 2024 campaign, the president has some advantages in the coming contest. A big one is that, other than a couple of oddball candidates, Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy Jr., he faces no serious challenge for the Democratic nomination. Biden will also be running against a Republican Party that is being driven to extremes by gun rights-fanatics and anti-abortion zealots, and that is likely to scare off suburban voters.

Perhaps the factor that brightens Biden’s prospects more than any other is the likelihood that Trump will, once again, be the GOP nominee. Trump failed to win the popular vote, both in 2016 and 2020 and, given what we now know of the man’s corrupt, authoritarian machinations, it is hard to imagine that anyone will vote for him who did not do it before.

Still, politics always surprises. What looks like a predetermined scenario today may well be turned upside down by unforeseen events. Yet, if all goes as expected, we will be in for a presidential race that feels like deja vu all over again.

