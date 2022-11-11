In the fall, when rain cascades down from thick gray skies, pooling over streets and surging down storm drains, my mind drifts to the fish. It is during this time that coho salmon are returning from the Pacific Ocean to the pebbled streambeds where they hatched from golden eggs.

For each of the 3,000 eggs that their mothers lay, only one or two will reach adulthood, returning 3-6 years later to spawn. Their lives are at risk the moment they emerge into the world, from the birds who feed on eggs, the fish who snack on juveniles the size of a pinkie finger, and the seals, whales and humans who hunt them when they’re adults.

The few salmon who return battle their way up streams fed by fall rains, dodging coyotes and otters, searching for the perfect site for a nest (called a redd), before their bodies are washed aside to nourish animals and trees.

For the coho that survive these natural dangers, an inconspicuous force lurks in the water, carrying with it a poison that kills coho before they are able to complete their life cycle, their upturned bellies still filled with the next generation. This force is called stormwater, and while it may appear harmless, it carries oils and fluids that seep from vehicles, fertilizers and chemicals from lawns, sediment from construction sites, trash from overflowing bins, and raw sewage from combined sewer overflow pipes that lie under most of the city.

The deadliest toxin found in stormwater is one only recently identified after decades of research. Known to scientists as 6PPD quinone, it’s a chemical compound that prevents tires from cracking and breaking down. It seeps into water from tire dust that washes off roads and parking lots, and can render a coho salmon lifeless in just a few hours of exposure. When the rain cleans the streets, the fish returning home perish. The next generation snuffed out in less than 24 hours.

Stormwater also carries another threat: Flow. When it rains, water gushes at alarming speed into sewers and streams, propelled by miles of paved surfaces and shingled rooftops. Water jets out in such force it has the power to change the shape and function of a stream, uprooting redds and washing them away, while burying others with sediment gleaned from construction sites and roadways, suffocating the young.

Advertising

When the coho population begins to dwindle, a ripple effect happens, affecting all the animals who feed on them, which is why this incredible species is referred to as a keystone. Without the coho, this intimately connected food web begins to break. But there is hope for the coho, the species their nutrient-rich bodies feed and for us. When given a chance, nature will try to restore itself. We are able to help by investing in citywide green stormwater infrastructure (GSI). This comes in many forms and addresses pollution and flow: transforming a lawn into a rain garden, substituting concrete with porous pavement, planting trees and installing green roofs.

For homeowners ready to dive in, a Seattle city program called RainWise offers income-based reimbursements or mini-grants for building rain gardens and will connect you with a contractor who speaks your native language. GSI isn’t the only option. Reducing stormwater pollution also includes commuting by public transit or by bike, and volunteering with community action groups. Engaging with others to increase awareness of the problems and available solutions is just as important.

Carkeek Watershed Community Action Project, Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, Puget Soundkeeper, Sea Potential, Stewardship Partners and Tilth Alliance are a few of the incredible organizations that are working to give us, and nature, that opportunity to rebuild. Not just for the salmon and their children, but for our own children, and our children’s children.