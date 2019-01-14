Gov. Jay Inslee is considering running for president. Here's what officials are saying.

Though state leaders met with reporters Thursday to discuss the legislative session that began Monday, reporters couldn’t help but ask repeatedly about Gov. Jay Inslee’s presidential aspirations. The topic came up repeatedly during The Associated Press Legislative Preview panel discussions.

The governor visited Nevada Saturday and plans a trip to New Hampshire later this month as his exploration of his candidacy continues, according to a Seattle Times story. His out-of-state trips leave Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib in charge.

Here are a few of the comments heard at the AP forum.

“I think his policies may be geared toward Iowa more than Washington. That’s just a fact. I think the other thing is, it’s going to be a really good year for the lieutenant governor, because he is going to get that 70 percent bump in his salary every day that the governor’s gone.” – Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, on Gov. Inslee’s out of state travel

“… I think we will function just fine, and he will be deeply involved (here) at the same time he is running for president.” – House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington

“I respect all criticism — and I reject all bad criticism, so I reject that one.” – Gov. Jay Inslee, responding to a question about whether he is courting voters outside of Washington state