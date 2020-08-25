Re: “Don’t expand religion’s grip on health care” [Aug. 22, Opinion]:
I have used Virginia Mason for practically all my medical needs since my employer sent me there in 1957 for a physical exam.
If Virginia Mason persists in this merger with CHI Franciscan without solid guarantees against compromise of existing principles, I will be forced to find health care at another institution. This would be a sorrow and a shock after all these years.
Please help stop this march to Catholic influence over the excellent care we’ve always received at Virginia Mason.
William Shumway, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.