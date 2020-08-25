Re: “Don’t expand religion’s grip on health care” [Aug. 22, Opinion]:

I have used Virginia Mason for practically all my medical needs since my employer sent me there in 1957 for a physical exam.

If Virginia Mason persists in this merger with CHI Franciscan without solid guarantees against compromise of existing principles, I will be forced to find health care at another institution. This would be a sorrow and a shock after all these years.

Please help stop this march to Catholic influence over the excellent care we’ve always received at Virginia Mason.

William Shumway, Seattle