Trevis Bellard was to start a new job as a fleet service clerk in Dallas, Texas, the first week of September. In fact, he was to take a red eye from Seattle back to his home in New York on Aug. 21 to get his security clearance for his job transfer with Envoy, which is part of American Airlines.

But Trevis, 32, never made it home. On Aug. 20, he was one of three people killed in a mass shooting at the Rainier Hookah Lounge. In a matter of minutes, three lives were added to the list of dozens of people already taken by violence in Seattle this year.

We often look at the lives lost as statistics measured against how many people were killed in years past. That’s how we dissociate their humanity from ours. When that number goes up, we place blame. When it drops, public officials take credit. But those killed are not mere numbers. They are sons and brothers and friends. Trevis Bellard was all three.

‘He was the perfect son’

Like a strong winding ribbon, there’s a tight band that holds the Bellard family together.

Patrick and Lorna Bellard raised Trevis and his younger sister, Raven, in Arlington, Texas. The couple built their family on a Christian foundation that also stressed family and education. Trevis graduated with honors from Texas Tech University in 2014 with a degree in mass communication. As a child he possessed a creative streak that his parents gave room to blossom, which led him to become an artist.

“He had his own ideas and as he got older he was in tune with himself, more confident in his own self, his own style; how he dressed and wore his hair. That’s what I like about him,” said Patrick Bellard, a freight driver.

Trevis took advantage of the travel perks that came with his job. From Barcelona to Brazil to Hawaii to Hong Kong, Ethiopia and Japan, Trevis liked to experience different cultures and would sometimes bring his family with him. His travels helped turn this picky eater of a child into someone who loved to try different foods, said Lorna Bellard. He also had a personality that proved he never met a stranger.

“He could change the energy of a room,” said his father. “Kids loved him. Elderly people loved him because of the respect he had. He was the perfect son. He was the perfect son they took away from us. And he had so much in life to live.”

The call

Since his days at Texas Tech, Trevis had collected an assortment of friends from across the country and some from other countries. The weekend of Aug. 20, Trevis had flown from New York to Seattle to help celebrate a friend’s birthday. The weekend included a boating trip on Lake Washington Saturday and hours later a visit to a hookah lounge on Rainier Avenue.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, police said, Trevis suffered multiple wounds inside the lounge and died at the scene. Jonathan Bishu, 22, and Nadia Kassa, 30, died at an area hospital. Six others were injured.

About two hours later, 2,000 miles away, Patrick Bellard pulled into the parking lot of Crossroads Christian Church in Arlington just in time for the 8:30 a.m. service when his cellphone rang. It was his daughter, Raven.

“She’s like, ‘uh Dad’ — and I knew something was wrong, I could tell it in her voice. She said Trevis was shot in the head and it didn’t look good. So I parked and went into church real quick to have somebody pray for me. Then I was like, I got to go to my wife,” who was at work, Patrick Bellard said. “That was a tough thing; calling my wife to tell her our son was shot. I’ll never forget it. That feeling of helplessness and knowing that he was way in Seattle. I’ve had death in the family but I’ve never in my life been hurt like this. I’ve never cried so much. It hurts to the core. It just rips you.”

The Bellards arrived in Seattle eight hours after the call. They are thankful to American Airlines for getting them here and assisting them by chauffeuring them from hospital to hospital in search of their son.

The investigation

The lounge has since been ordered closed because it was operating without a proper permit. Police told me they had no suspects but still many questions regarding what happened inside the lounge where six firearms were found after the shooting. Because they allow smoking, hookah bars operate as private clubs and stay open longer than bars that sell alcohol.

Despite there being witnesses to the killings, odds are there won’t be an arrest this year. The Seattle Police Department’s clearance rate for homicides was 44.5% last year and 38% so far this year.

The Bellards, like other parents of murdered children have, are still seeking answers. How could a person who lived such a peaceful life have such a violent death? And who did it? They said SPD gave them an update a week ago, but with no strong leads.

Healing and hope

An American Airlines flight carried Trevis’ remains from where his life ended to where it began. When the plane landed in Arlington, it taxied beneath streams of water shot from cannons — a water salute honor for a valued employee. His funeral program is filled with pages of candid photos of his travels, his friends and family gatherings.

The image makes me wonder that, if a shooter knew how one bullet can devastate an entire family, whether that would make a difference in their decisions.

Some families have waited years for justice. They pray daily for that anonymous tip to the police that leads to an arrest.

That feeling of helplessness can completely consume one’s life. That’s why there are organizations like Moms of Murdered Children and Parents of Murdered Children. These groups allow survivors to share their feelings and receive comfort with others who have gone through what they’ve gone through but without judgment.

For the Bellards, their church has offered them family counseling which they will likely pursue.

Gun violence is so prevalent in America that as one family starts to grieve another family becomes victimized. Gun violence never takes a break.

King County and President Joe Biden recently created offices to address this epidemic. Still, preventing gun violence will take a community that’s willing to create partnerships to address poverty, a lack of job opportunities and training.

“Nobody wants to talk about the system issues — miseducation, unemployment,” said Dominique Davis, CEO and founder of Community Passageways, a violence intervention agency. “We need the same investment that go into law enforcement and the prison industrial complex. We don’t have real investment into this work.”

Davis said he hopes the King County Office of Gun Violence Prevention will spur more investment in anti-violence work. “Apprenticeships and internships, training, housing and drug counseling.” These are the things that say to young people “put down the gun and pick up this opportunity.”

That’s a message worth shouting to those who can invest in young lives to keep them from becoming perpetrators. Until then, the gun violence cycle continues, and Seattle families and the Bellards wait.