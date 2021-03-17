Re: “Chinese and Russian hacking episodes are flashpoints in bigger conflict” [March 12, Business]:

The growing tension between the United States and China following the attack on Microsoft’s business email software only exacerbated the divide between the two nations. As a Chinese American, I am frightened by this notion.

This slowly culminating struggle between world powers for economic and informational superiority inevitably pits one against the other — creating deep-seeded unrest and fear in our citizens.

But more importantly, how does this conflict affect Asian Americans? From our former president’s remarks calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” to the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes across major cities in the U.S., these xenophobic sentiments developed over the past year have hindered our social progress for equality and justice.

Asian Americans face a new wave of discrimination due to the expanding fear of mainland China launching an attack on American democracy. As this global conflict continues to develop, we must turn our attention inward to address violence and mistreatment toward our own citizens. The question then becomes how do we defend our nation from encroaching threats but also maintain dignity and respect for Asian Americans?

Richard Zhang, Sammamish