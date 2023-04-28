Anyone who has spent time in downtown Seattle over the last few years has come across people openly injecting, smoking or otherwise loading up on hard drugs right on the sidewalk. Just about everyone agrees this is not a good thing, but it is hard to find agreement about how to deal with the problem.

Do we need tougher laws that would force street drug users to make a choice between jail time and treatment? Do we eliminate all legal penalties for possession of these killer substances and rely on programs to coax the drug afflicted into rehabilitation programs? Or do we try something in between, a compromise blend of carrots and sticks?

That is exactly the issue the state House of Representatives failed to resolve before this year’s legislative session ended. A compromise plan that would have made possession of hard drugs a gross misdemeanor did not get enough votes to pass. Opposition came from both sides of the issue: hard line Republicans who demanded tougher legal penalties and progressive Democrats who wanted no penalties at all.

Action was necessary because, two years ago, the Washington State Supreme Court struck down the state’s prohibition against possession of a controlled substance, which was then considered a felony. A subsequent stopgap law making drug possession a misdemeanor to be enforced on the third violation is set to expire in July. That means, if state lawmakers do nothing further, drug possession will soon be legal throughout the state.

That would be a win for the no penalties side, except local governments will not stand by and do nothing. Municipal authorities around the state will come up with their own laws, which will invariably range from tough to mild. Before that happens, though, it appears Gov. Jay Inslee will call the Legislature back into session to take another shot at passing a uniform legal standard for the state.

With no consensus on the issue, compromise is the only way to go; an imperfect legislative response to a disturbing social malady that will not be easily healed by any scheme, no matter how tough or humane.

