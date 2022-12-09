It’s not like my parents, who celebrate 53 years of marriage this month. And it’s not like my wife’s either, whose marriage could be measured in months but was long enough to create one perfect woman. It’s not like anything really, because we’re some of the first. We’re the ones who married the day it became legal in Washington state, after standing in line in our puffy down jackets outside the King County Courthouse to receive our marriage license on Dec. 6, 2012. And after the three-day rescission period had passed, we said “I do” on Dec. 9, exactly one decade ago.

For 10 years we’ve done all the things one does in a marriage. We kiss before exiting or upon entering our home. We’ve awakened to dirty dishes in the sink after a dinner party hoping the other one will wash them. We’ve cooked, brushed our teeth, driven the car and watched Netflix, all side by side and in silence. We’ve had the conversations about kids, we’ve navigated a diagnosis or two, we’ve celebrated births, and we’ve dealt with the gutting death of friends and family members. We’ve given a lot of foot rubs (me more than her) and we’ve brought each other coffee in bed every morning (her almost exclusively to me). We have danced, we’ve remodeled a house, we’ve traveled, we’ve started a business, we’ve survived a pandemic, and we’ve written and mailed enough love letters that the chest in which they’re held is overflowing. We’ve tripped over shoes near the back door with irritation. We’ve instinctively and always grabbed the other’s hand when taking off or landing on a flight. And we’ve written innumerable text messages that capture a multitude of logistics, resolutions, preparations and love.

We’ve simply done all the normal marriage things — we’ve loved deeply, in the way one loves when your whole heart exists in another body — but we did so with the privilege and honor of legal recognition.

It wasn’t important to her, honestly, to get married: “I’m committed — I don’t need a heteronormative construct to prove that.”

And she had a very good point. When the sanctity of marriage is cloaked in mostly religious ideals that often end in divorce, why endorse it?

She also would say, “I want more than that.” Each discussion, over coffee and over wine and on our little boat and in our cars and on a blanket in the yard next to those roses we planted in honor of her mom, and especially on the sofa, foot-to-foot so we could see face-to-face, all of them transpired to create a life that held up our own ideals. We made our own sacrosanct version of the legal marriage we’ve shared. The one we fought for. The one we won.

We made a commitment to each other in August 2011 prior to marriage becoming legal in Washington state. Soon after, I became her registered domestic partner and later took her last name, right hand raised, in front of a judge. But when we stood in line at Third and Yesler in downtown Seattle 10 years ago while boxes laden with Top Pot doughnuts passed hand to hand down the line, and while cheers and cries resounded equally into the cold air, we both recognized we were a tiny part of history; it’s the same history we read about now — Harvey Milk and Stonewall and the AIDS epidemic — and the history we’re writing now — Matthew Shepard and Pulse and Q.

It can be a gruesome thing to attempt to celebrate victories alongside haunting brutality. Yet that’s what we try to do. We get together at the parades and wave a flag, support our progressive youth, or raise a glass to the future, to the Senate, to Congress for codifying the lifelong commitment we’ve made to our better half. We vote, support candidates and fundraise so we do not leave the next generation a world built on segregation, judgment or hate. We show up, repeatedly, just like those who affected change before us. And on that day in December, it was you, Seattle, that showed up for us; you did this for us. You met us outside the courthouse when we walked from your building onto your streets that were cloaked in equality and pride.

In June of 2019, we joined forces with another committed couple and started a winery with our friends. One happens to be a local and multi-Grammy winning artist and the other happens to be her wife, her conscience, her muse. We found common ground in working to right the injustices in the world and conferred in the way people do when something greater is at stake. As a collective, we are doing now what will become part of our legacy. Ours is not just a women-owned, LGBTQIA-owned brand that allocates profits to those who need it most via Looking Out Foundation, it is a population of like-minded people we stand alongside, a community looking out for those who do not have a voice, who feel a deep responsibility to do more because of privilege.

That privilege is also felt profoundly in our marriage. It means more because it wasn’t just a given. We don’t take it for granted because we had to wait for it, we had to earn it.

We’re faced daily with the questioning, the reckoning, the insecurity that exists in pondering if our equality is secure. And because of that, we’re raising the bar on marriage, and raising a glass that makes a difference, too.

Today, and always, we stand with our brethren who were in line next to us, or crowding the streets supporting us, and we celebrate the victory of the 1,138 benefits, rights and protections allowed to married couples that we received a decade ago. Happy Anniversary, comrades. Happy Anniversary, fellow misfits. And happy anniversary to the love of my life. I am honored and proud to be doing life by your side.