In 2022, violent crime and gun violence in Seattle spiked to a 15-year high. Of the 55 people murdered, 39 died from fatal shootings. There were also 157 nonfatal shootings.

This is not good news, but how should we think about it? Is Seattle becoming an unlivable city?

The answer is: Of course not. For most people, this is still a wonderful place to call home. And for those of you out in the suburbs and rural areas who are freaked out by the headlines and the rants on talk radio, do not be scared to come to town. You will survive the visit.

Nevertheless, things are not good for some people. If you live in a poorer neighborhood, especially if you are a young, nonwhite male, your risks are much higher. It is not police who are shooting young Black and brown men in this city, it is gang bangers, drug dealers and hotheaded characters who are too quick to pull out a gun if they feel they have been offended. The same is true for people of all races living homeless on the streets. For them, too, it is a dangerous environment.

There are various reasons these dangers have increased, but a particularly significant factor is that handguns are nearly as plentiful as raindrops on a drizzling Seattle day. Washington has some tough gun laws, but the flood of firearms is simply too massive to control by local or state legislation.

For Seattle’s distressed neighborhoods there may be some remedies — more mental health resources, more work opportunities, more youth intervention schemes, more enlightened policing — but that will take a lot of money and a long time to make a big difference. Meanwhile, guns will be too available and people on the margins of society will be too inclined to use them.

Advertising

This is not just a Seattle problem; it is an American problem.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.