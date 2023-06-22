Over the Juneteenth weekend, a wave of mass shootings rolled across the United States. At least 12 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in incidents spanning 12 states, coast to coast.

At a Juneteenth celebration in a Chicago suburb, 23 people were shot, contributing to a total of 60 victims of gun violence in the Windy City over three days. This mayhem was not only an urban phenomenon, though. In sleepy Kellogg, Idaho, a 31-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly picked up a gun and killed four of his neighbors.

Washington did not escape the gunfire, either. During an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a shooter killed two people and wounded three others. This terrible tragedy followed the truly horrific murder committed last Thursday morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

In that incident, Eina Kwon, eight months pregnant, sat in a car with her husband, Sung Kwon, waiting for a stoplight to change. Unprovoked, a man ran up to their car and started shooting at the couple. Sung was wounded. Eina and her unborn child died.

The man arrested in the shooting, 30-year-old Cordell Goosby, has a criminal record and was known to police because of his mental health issues. Allegedly, voices in his head told him to gun down the innocent couple.

Victims of unjustified police violence have had huge crowds take to the streets in protest in recent years. The far more numerous victims of other types of gun violence seldom get that kind of support, which is especially strange since those victims are disproportionately people of color.

Advertising

Finally, though, the despicable murder of Eina Kwon roused 300 citizens to gather in protest at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street on Saturday. Their anger was directed at city officials who have failed to confront crime while expending their energy “virtue signaling.” It would be nice to see those few hundred turn into thousands — and millions across the country — who will demand that Republican officials who are soft on guns and Democratic officials who are soft on crime start showing compassion for the ever-rising number of victims being targeted in the American shooting gallery.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.