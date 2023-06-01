It looks like the American economy will not be tipped over a cliff by radical Republicans who used the deadline for raising the federal government’s debt ceiling to push their political agenda of helping the rich and punishing the poor.

After weeks of worry that, for the first time, the United States would default on debts owed, President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy reached a deal that fell far short of meeting the demands of the GOP’s hard-liners. Democrats are doing their best not to gloat before the final votes are taken, but it seems that Biden, once again, was underestimated. The president got the best of the speaker.

Yes, Republicans were able to trim some of the funding for the Internal Revenue Service that is intended to aid in tracking down wealthy tax cheats. Yes, they got some new work rules imposed on poor folks receiving government assistance. And they undercut measures to deal with climate change. But those concessions were comparatively minor and amounted to an early budget negotiation that set up a framework for this year’s spending bill that will not satisfy the aspirations of House Republicans.

In return, McCarthy gave Biden a two-year reprieve before the next debt ceiling showdown, assuring the president of a smoother glide through the coming election year.

Progressive Democrats, such as Seattle’s U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, were not happy with the deal and many were set to vote against it, but they did not blame Biden for making a few concessions to obtain an agreement.

“It’s really important that people understand that this was a negotiation that was done at gunpoint,” Jayapal said. “The American people were held hostages by the Republicans.”

If Biden had a proverbial pistol pointed at him, he was smiling all the way. Without a Democratic majority in the House, some sort of deal was necessary and Biden, caricatured by Republicans as a doddering old fool, proved once again to be the savviest guy in the room. By giving a little, the president gained a lot.

