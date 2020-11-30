We are one of 4,900 homeowners and 1,600 business owners in the downtown Seattle/waterfront area getting billed $163 million through a City Council imposed Local Improvement District (LID). That is money directly out of our pockets. For the $120 million for the new Green Lake community center, David Graves, a strategic adviser with the Parks Department, mentioned grants and municipal bonds might need to be tapped in addition to property taxes.

If the Waterfront LID is such a great idea, why isn’t the City Council funding the project with a Green Lake LID? Why isn’t the City Council reverting to “grants and municipal bonds” for the Waterfront Park and abandoning the unfair, ill-conceived Waterfront LID?

Steve Danishek, Seattle