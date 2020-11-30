Re: “This is what a new 90,000-square-foot community center at Seattle’s Green Lake could look like” [Nov. 30, Local News]:

Why not first clean up the garbage and homeless situation surrounding this park before spending $120 million on a glittery new building? It is disgraceful what is happening to our public parks that we, the taxpayers, are covering from an expense standpoint. When is the pendulum going to swing back to better safety for the citizens who fund these parks, and other city programs and buildings? Enough is enough already.

John Hargarten, Seattle