“Our country is bankrupt, fiscally, morally, and mentally. Courts have been prostituted, and sometimes law enforcement is not even attempted.

“Congress is a heterogenous conglomeration of diversified interests and when it adjourns there is a general sigh of relief from the populace. It commands no respect from anyone and its chief function seems to be subject to uncomplimentary cartoons and comedian’s jokes.

“We already have chaos. Will the people’s disgust manifest itself in revolt or revolution? Is there decency enough left in this country to preserve our way of life?

“Do we want to? Is it worth preserving?”

When I first read these words, I was astonished to realize that I could have written them myself.

When I gave this paragraph to my wife to read, she thought that I had written it. She thought it was spot-on in terms of our current political climate.

However, this paragraph was originally written 56 years ago by my grandfather, Harry F. Ulrey, on July 4, 1967. It stems from an essay he had written that year where he was triggered by his feelings of not being proud anymore to display the flag on the Fourth of July.

He was 75 years old at the time (I am currently 73).

Grandpa Harry was really disheartened and unnerved about the condition of the American experiment.

Despite all of the advances that our society has made in the past generations (civil rights, women’s rights, gay rights, communications, transportation and technology in general), the same issues and the underlying zeitgeist is still brewing in our culture.

My grandfather was a true first-half 20th century man. He was born in 1892 and married my grandmother at the age of 24.

Grandpa had proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWI and looked back on his time in the Army just as any veteran does. He remembered the funny and good times and didn’t comment on the bad times, of which there were a lot, in 1917 and 1918. Politically, he was a lifelong traditional Republican.

In contrast, I am a true second-half 20th century man. I was born in 1950 and married my wife at the age of 24, just like Grandpa Harry. I served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a young man. I have been a lifelong Democrat politically.

My grandparents’ generation grew up when there was no governmental social-safety net. No Social Security, no state welfare of any kind, and everyone was “on their own” and expected to take care of themselves. Self-sufficiency was the order of the day. Then came the Great Depression and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. By the time the late 1960s came around, and my generation came of age, the “New Deal” and Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” were in full flourish.

It’s astonishing to me that 56 years after Grandpa Harry wrote those words, many of the same underlying issues and concerns are just as germane today as they were in 1967. Isn’t it interesting that I now share many of the same ideas and concerns for our country? Did the world change or did I?

Have we made any real progress at all?