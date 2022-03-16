It may be cloudy and rainy outside but, believe it or not, this is Sunshine Week. In this case, it is a moment not to revel in good weather, but to contemplate the absolute need for light to shine in the shady corners of our political system.

Our attention has been justifiably drawn to the dramatic aberrations in American political life – a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a president who tried to overturn a national election, an ongoing assault on voting rights in several states – but it is still worth tending to the smaller stuff; those often unreported times when a city council committee meeting or a negotiation in the Legislature or a school board policy discussion goes behind closed doors to avoid public scrutiny.

It is natural for officials at any level to tilt toward keeping the messy stuff secret. Reaching compromise might seem easier in a closed room. Sorting through controversies might seem simpler. And, certainly, there are downsides to working through tough issues out in the open. Politicians are more inclined to grandstand. Activists are more likely to bellow and complain and interrupt. A sober discussion can turn into a shouting match or a clown show.

Nevertheless, it is always good to lean toward the light. It might be a harder thing to do, but, if we are to have a government of the people, the people need to know what those entrusted with the reins of government are doing on their behalf.

Let the sunshine in.

