In a coup for Washington’s chief executive, Gov. Jay Inslee qualified to participate in the two-night debate among Democratic candidates vying for the national party’s presidential nomination. Inslee, whose top campaign priority is combating climate change, has urged the party to hold a debate solely on climate change but so far has been rebuffed. The challenge tonight is to make the case for his candidacy and platform while vying for attention with nine other candidates. That suggests, in a two-hour debate, each candidate will get about 12 minutes.

