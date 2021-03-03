“Rep. Herrera Beutler censured over Trump impeachment vote” [Feb. 25, Local News]:

The Republican Party continues to censure the wrong targets. Rather than criticizing their own officials who have the integrity and courage to speak the truth about the November election and the January riot, they need to call out the twice-impeached perpetrator of the Big Lie that fomented the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Until they admit that the emperor has no clothes, we cannot move forward to solve our serious national problems.

Michael Mulroy, Redmond