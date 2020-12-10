Whatever happened to the Republican party that used to counsel personal responsibility?

Why aren’t Republicans across the board telling President Donald Trump to “man up” to his election loss? You had a fight. You lost it. You can fight again, but accept responsibility for your failure, and try to do a better job next time.

That’s what the Republicans of my youth would have said. None of this bleeding heart, “You’ve been cheated by the system.”

Ken Jones, Newcastle