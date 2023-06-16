The never-ending task of the political cartoonist is to find visual metaphors for the absurdities, abuses and outrages in public life. Today, I find the chicken coop an apt metaphor for the Republican Party.

With exceedingly rare exceptions, such as Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, most prominent Republicans have chickened out of all but the most timid critiques of ex-President Donald Trump, even as the indictments pile up against him. It has become irrefutably obvious that Trump is a self-aggrandizing, amoral con man who would sell out his party and his country for the right price, yet very few so-called leaders in the GOP are bold enough to declare he should never be allowed back into the White House. That includes almost all of the cowering cocks and hens who are trying to win the Republican presidential nomination themselves, but who are desperately trying to do so without riling up Trump and his MAGA mob.

Even some of the members of Congress who now express grave concerns about Trump’s mishandling of top-secret documents finish off their comments by saying they would still support him if he is their party’s standard-bearer in the 2024 election. That kind of craven moral jiu jitsu is astonishing.

Beyond the hen house, there are other analogies to be found, like the right-wing media foxes who guard the hen house but would eat alive any chicken who proves disloyal to Trump and the cuckoo birds and weasels in the House and Senate, such as Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ohio’s Jim Jordan and Mississippi’s Tommy Tuberville, who regurgitate Trump’s preposterous claims of partisan persecution while declaring war on the FBI, the Justice Department and the American legal system.

There once were many individuals like Romney in the Republican Party who, when faced with the choice, put principle above partisanship. Now, it is all chickens, weasels and an ever-expanding flock of cuckoos.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.