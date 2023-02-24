When I started doing political cartoons for the Times in 2018, I found one of the side perks of the job was the chance to leave the newsroom and go for a stroll among the legions of Amazon employees who worked in many of the surrounding buildings. All those ethnically diverse, mostly young people mingling on the streets at lunch hour made downtown feel alive and cosmopolitan.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and almost everyone toiling away in South Lake Union’s ranks of office towers, including us newspaper folks, retreated home to work remotely. We know what happened then; Seattle’s urban core became a ghost town. Graffiti proliferated, crime shot up, restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses struggled, and many closed their doors for good.

Our once vibrant downtown still has not bounced all the way back. Visitors have mostly returned, now showing up at 93% of pre-pandemic levels. On an urban excursion over Presidents Day weekend, I encountered crowds of families enjoying Seattle Center, packing the monorail and traipsing through Westlake Center. Yet, on weekdays, thousands of office workers are still absent.

That’s about to change. Amazon has announced that employees will soon be required to spend at least three days a week in the office. Top managers say the corporate culture they want to rebuild requires actual face-to-face contact, not just a bunch of faces on a Zoom call.

Not everyone is thrilled about this, of course. Lots of Amazon employees are delighted to be liberated from long commutes. They like doing their jobs at home and claim to be more efficient without the distractions and interruptions of a busy office. The most casual Amazonians will miss working in their pajamas (or at least the lower half that does not show up on a video conference call).

There are good arguments for working from home, as well as solid reasons to prefer the collaborative opportunities of an office. That debate will go on. One thing is hard to dispute, though: Seattle’s downtown is only healthy when there are thousands of busy people bustling along the city streets.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.