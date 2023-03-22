Another creative way to help save local journalism is emerging from California’s legislature.

A bill being filed this week would require Google and Facebook to compensate publishers for news content that the tech giants profit from online.

The California Journalism Preservation Act is proposed by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, an Oakland Democrat.

“I’m worried about our democracy,” Wicks told me by phone. “I view the ability to have a free press as a cornerstone of our democracy, and seeing what has happened to local publishers in California over the last 10 years is pretty alarming.”

California lost at least a fourth of its newspapers since 2004, according to the University of North Carolina’s research into expanding news deserts.

The declines prompted its legislature last year to provide $25 million for a journalism fellowship program that will place more than 100 graduating journalism students at local news outlets. That inspired Washington state Sen. Karen Keiser to propose using $2.4 million of the state’s workforce training budget for a similar program.

Advertising

Wicks, a veteran of President Barack Obama’s White House staff and a University of Washington graduate, has seen the evisceration of local news firsthand.

She said that when she ran for office, the East Bay Times in her district had one reporter covering 25 communities, including city councils, school boards and state and local political races.

“That’s not OK,” she said. “People like me need reporters like you to hold our feet to the fire, that is crucial.”

Wicks’ bill, AB 886, is modeled on the Journalism Competition Preservation Act that was nearly passed by Congress in December, but stalled amid furious opposition by tech giants and allied nonprofits.

The federal bill would enable news outlets to collectively bargain with tech giants, under a temporary antitrust exemption. California’s would impose a “journalism usage fee” on dominant platforms using local news content and selling advertising alongside it.

Usage fees would be paid to small, large and ethnic news outlets, including print, digital and broadcast outlets. News publishers would be required to invest 70% of profits from the usage fees in newsroom jobs.

Advertising

“Big Tech has become the de facto gatekeeper of journalism and is using its dominance to set rules for how news content is displayed, prioritized, and monetized,” Emily Charrier, chair of the California News Publishers Association, said in a release. “Our members are the sources of that journalism, and they deserve to be paid fair market value for news they originate.”

I asked Google and Facebook for comment but didn’t hear back before deadline.

Wicks said she’s talking to the companies and is happy to work with them on ways to address the journalism crisis.

“If they have other ideas that are part of the solution, bring them, but this is my idea at the moment … let’s have this conversation, let’s force this public conversation,” she said.

At the same time, Wicks said she wouldn’t be surprised if tech giants resort to bullying and threats to cut off access to news on their platforms, as they’ve done in Australia, Canada and Spain when legislators dared to suggest they negotiate payments for news content.

Wicks was inspired by Australia’s successful effort to require platforms to negotiate with publishers, which has saved and revitalized small and large publishers.

Advertising

Perhaps the California proposal will spur Congress to finally get this done nationally, by passing JCPA. In the interim, it might inspire other states to consider similar legislation.

If the home state of Google and Facebook decides this is reasonable and needed for democracy, that helps make the case that they should fairly compensate news organizations everywhere.

Farewell press houses: If you’re sentimental about the statehouse press corps in Olympia, this is a sad week.

The two houses on the Capitol campus used as the press corps’ offices for nearly 40 years are being demolished.

The houses, filled with history, must and memories, were vacated in 2021. What remains of the state’s emaciated state press corps is now squeezed into small and relatively bland offices within the Capitol.

Legislators sealed the press houses’ fate in 2020.

Shortly after losing an epic court fight, instigated by The Associated Press to force legislators to disclose their public records, they added a last-minute budget proviso to demolish the press houses. They are being removed to make way for a new legislative office building.

For more about the press houses, I recommend an oral history report produced by TVW.org last September. Search for “TVW historic capitol press houses.”

This is excerpted from the free, weekly Voices for a Free Press newsletter. Sign up to receive it at the Save the Free Press website.