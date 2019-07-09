Megan Rapinoe, the co-captain of the world champion U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, is a local hero who has made a big mark on the international stage with her athletic prowess, her flamboyant joy on the football pitch and her uncompromising disdain for President Donald Trump.

In an interview prior to the start of the Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe said, if the team came out on top and were invited to pay a visit to the president, “I’m not going to the f—ing White House.” At various times the soccer star has called Trump “sexist,” “misogynistic,” “small-minded,” “racist” and “not a good person,” while describing herself as “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration.”

Rapinoe and her teammates are role models for millions of American girls, which will sit well with most parents in Seattle. In Trump-loving areas of the state and country, though, mom and dad are bound to be appalled.

See more David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons