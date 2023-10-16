The Seattle Department of Transportation is asking the Eastlake community to accept a huge change: to give up virtually all on-street parking along its main arterial, Eastlake Avenue East — some 350 spaces — and convert it to protected bike lanes. Along with that, the local #70 bus will be upgraded to a RapidRide, the J line.

The combined infrastructure improvement is good for the planet (RapidRide J will use electric trolley buses), and the increased capacity and convenience of RapidRide and the bike lanes are critical for Eastlake’s future growth.

That growth is quickly coming, most of it with limited to no parking. There are seven proposed developments for Eastlake Avenue alone with a total of 694 units and 189 parking spaces.

On side streets, single- and multifamily homes are being razed to make space for denser development. Boylston Avenue East along Interstate 5 is zoned for eight stories.

A development across from Rogers Playground on Eastlake is almost complete and will have 207 units, 96 parking spaces and 181 bike stalls. Developers are banking on the attractiveness of Eastlake as a bike- and transit-friendly corridor.

Many Eastlake businesses and residents are balking. Flyers posted around the neighborhood ask, “Do you like to park on Eastlake Ave.?” with a QR code that links to the SDOT RapidRide J line page at seattle.gov, presumably to let the city know that you do and want to keep the status quo.

Advertising

Fear of losing business is behind the fight to keep parking on Eastlake Avenue despite study after study showing that removing parking for bike lanes has a neutral to positive effect on local businesses.

The agency has studied side-street bike routes exhaustively in Eastlake and concluded that a protected bike lane on Eastlake Avenue is the best route available. Such a lane has long been sought by the bicycling community. Because it will provide bicyclists and other rollers the same direct route that motorists have long enjoyed, and because it will be safe, many more will use it.

The J line will use the current general-purpose traffic lane and stop at inline stations. Traffic behind the bus goes only as fast as the bus and will stop when the bus does, creating a “platooning” effect allowing vehicles in front to clear and the bus to move quickly forward. Boarding will be fast, like getting on a light-rail train. ORCA card readers will be at all bus doors.

RapidRide J will allow faster connection to Link light rail. From Lynn Street, it will be four direct stops before the U District Station, compared to the 70 bus’ seven indirect stops.

The three-year construction project, scheduled to start in 2024, includes a new water main that would be needed anyway to serve the planned developments. It will be challenging for everyone, but the results will be worth the pain — a new roadway for smooth bus rides with frequent service; protected bike lanes that will make bicycling fun and safe; improved, accessible sidewalks; state-of-the-art transit stations; and slower traffic in the neighborhood, which will make it more pleasant to walk and bring more pedestrians to local businesses.

The RapidRide J project is 100% designed but until construction starts, anything can happen. And there is an active movement to kill the project led by the Eastlake Community Council. The council’s August letter opposing the project is working its way through city and state offices and, unless it is withdrawn, remains the neighborhood’s official word.