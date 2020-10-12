Re: “Seahawks radio host Dori Monson suspended after transphobic tweet” [Oct. 9, Sports]:

As the proud parent of a transgender adult, I’d be disappointed if Dori Monson received one of two predictable punishments for his transphobic tweet: the permanent loss of his job, or credit for time suspended with an implicit we-shall-never-speak-about-this-again coda.

There is a third way. The Puget Sound is home to one of the leading national organizations in gender diversity: Trans Families. It helps parents support each other as they seek to understand the gender identities of their children and helps those children understand that they are worthy of love, just as they are.

My wish is for Monson to spend time talking to these families in openhearted, honest conversation; that he comes to a greater appreciation of their lives, hopes and struggles; and that KIRO-FM (97.3) and the Seattle Seahawks openly and fully support him in this effort.

Carl Guess, Seattle