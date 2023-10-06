Megan Rapinoe “leverages America against itself.” That’s how she put it recently when asked what it means to her to represent the United States.

“I also represent America, and I also represent our ideals.” She went on to explain that she represents gay people in America, women in America, allies of Black people and immigrants in America, among all others. We see ourselves in her, and she’s proud to represent us.

I turned her phrase over in my mind, realizing that the best American heroes do exactly that. They take the highest ideals of this country, the ones we espouse but rarely achieve, and they challenge us to be worthy of them. Rapinoe goes hard on embodying the big ones. Freedom. Equality. Justice. Pride. She pushes these values as far as she can, and then keeps pushing. It’s thrilling to witness.

As she hangs up her United States Women’s National Team jersey and plays her last OL Reign matches, I’m reflecting on why I’m such a fan. Simply put, she makes me feel brave. In scary times, like this extended political moment, it’s tempting to retreat. Instead, Rapinoe runs toward the noise without flinching, undiminished by vitriolic critics threatened by her leadership. I fell for her in 2019 when our family traveled to France for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the one where she became an icon.

We were among the thousands of American fans at the final match in Lyon when the United States took on the Netherlands. What a scene! Sixty thousand sports fans, and not an ounce of machismo. This was 2019, Trump was still in office, and red-white-and-blue Americana carried dark political overtones. But our team reflected a different vision of American strength and power, and so did the crowd. Old men walked around with their hair spray-painted pink in honor of Rapinoe, and the sea of American flags felt energizing, not foreboding. “Go, Me-gan Rapeeee-nooo!” we screamed, to the tune of “Seven Nation Army.” I made emotional eye contact with other moms soaking up this immersive alternate vision of American greatness.

With the president of the United States hate-tweeting her and everything on the line, Rapinoe played at the height of her powers while leading, off the field, an ultimately successful legal battle for equal pay. She stayed focused and didn’t take the bait. Perhaps as a queer woman in Trump’s America, she’d had to build that resilience. Her composure recalled Maggie Nelson’s observation that “the moment of queer pride is a refusal to be shamed by witnessing the other as being ashamed of you.” Rapinoe’s pride was contagious. The team united around their outspoken MVP, a hero among so many USWNT heroes. We cheered for our team and for what it represents about the place we call home: Equality. Inclusivity. Perseverance. Athleticism. Big dreams. The wonderful diversity of our complex country. In celebrating them, we celebrated us. They showed us that the flag was ours, too.

When the FIFA president emerged after the USWNT’s triumph, thundering chants of “Equal Pay!” prevented him from speaking. Netherlands fans, with whom we’d exchanged only tense looks during the game, asked about the chant. We explained, they nodded and soon joined in. We watched the chant spread through the sea of Dutch fans and felt the real-time export of this team’s battle for equality, which has expanded the bargaining power of female soccer players worldwide. A decades-long journey carried across the finish line by, as Abby Wambach calls it, the “audacious courage” of Rapinoe.

I will miss her crafty, confident style of play, clutch set pieces, saucy post-goal celebrations, palpable connection with her teammates, courageous protests, keen sense of when to accept and deflect credit, and her trademark humor and joy. These traits of hers give me strength in hard times, because she manages to access and express them even when the going gets tough. Megan Rapinoe, all-American hero for the rest of us, I salute you. Thank you for showing us how to use our power to fight the power. You truly changed the game.