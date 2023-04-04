In spring 2022, the Puget Sound community confronted the distressing prospect that insufficient funds could shut down Seattle Central College’s culinary program and other important workforce programs at Seattle Colleges. These are accessible, high-quality public programs that prepare skilled workers for good jobs in sectors that fuel our economy, including culinary, maritime, construction and apparel.

After the public became aware of this potential outcome, our businesses, legislators and college’s staff rallied and bought these programs time. But we will face the same dilemma again, at community and technical colleges across the state, if we don’t do more.

We are members and supporters of a legislative task force, co-chaired by state Rep. Frank Chopp, that is actively partnering with colleges and industry to understand costs, approaches and outcomes at a deep level, and to remedy these problems through adequate funding. All involved will need to be both creative and courageous amid stiff competition for tax dollars.

We appreciate legislators’ efforts on community college funding so far and ask the House and Senate to come together to approve the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges’ funding request to bolster an inclusive, skilled statewide workforce and support our educators. Community colleges need to be a priority because we all depend on them.

Industry relies on community colleges to develop and train our workforce in critical areas. The colleges in turn depend on the legislature to approve funding that meets the demands of the industries that keep our state’s economy moving. Despite everyone’s best intentions and efforts, this has led to an unpredictable dynamic, especially when a global pandemic enters the mix. Current funding levels for institutions that create a skilled workforce do not align with the critical need for workers, and industry is paying the price.

Training a skilled workforce is costly, and it doesn’t happen without intentional investments. Experienced teachers, equipment and consumables can be expensive. Community colleges are losing outstanding faculty members, staff and potential applicants to better-paying public schools, private employers and four-year universities. Low pay has been an issue for a long time, but the consequences are more severe as institutions work to teach and serve students derailed by the pandemic.

We can address this. And when we get it right, everyone benefits. It’s about both economy and equity.

According to an economic impact study conducted by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, each year Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges, their students and their former students add $20.5 billion to Washington state’s economy. This contribution translates into 321,549 jobs in vital industries like maritime, which currently faces a critical staffing shortfall. When put in this context, the state board’s funding request before the Legislature is not only reasonable, it is essential.

Community and technical colleges specialize in serving historically under-resourced students, and that means they are key to helping our community combat institutionalized racism and injustice. Colleges have taken bold action over many years to advance equity, diversity and inclusion. This is mission-critical work — an urgent moral imperative for us all.

For example, Seattle Colleges’ racial-equity goals for 2024 include increasing the completion rate for historically underserved and Black, Indigenous and students of color to 60% from 44%, and increasing the diversity of faculty and administrative staff by achieving 50% hires of minority candidates to reflect the student body.

These institutions across the state are our community’s colleges. They pave a path to social and economic empowerment, and a just and equitable society that welcomes everyone. They are engines for workforce and economic growth, advancing the entire region and honing its competitiveness. They are beacons of hope that strengthen our economy and build equity and self-sufficiency.