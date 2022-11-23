It is almost time to gather around the Thanksgiving table with family and friends. Despite all the problems in the world, we have much to be grateful for this year. Please bow your head and join me as I offer up this special Thanksgiving prayer for 2022.

Lord, we give thanks for all those who are gathered here today. We rejoice in their good health, as evidenced by the negative results of the COVID tests I insisted they take within 24 hours of this potential super-spreader-get-together.

We offer thanks for the bountiful meal before us, though not quite as bountiful as previous years, thanks to runaway inflationary food prices. We ask that you bestow wisdom and understanding on those gathered so that they limit their consumption to two slices of turkey, one vegetable and their choice of either sweet or mashed potatoes, but not both. For this we humbly pray.

Heavenly Father, in this chaotic year, we give thanks that Chris Rock was not seriously injured when Will Smith smacked him at the Academy Awards and pray that if Smith feels the urge to smite someone else, he chooses someone more worthy, perhaps the soulless Alex Jones.

We offer thanks that prolific procreator Herschel Walker, at age 60, is well past his prime fertility years. At least we pray he is.

Merciful Lord, we rejoice in the knowledge that your smug, know-it-all servant, Elon Musk, has cast $33.5 billion of his own fortune into the money pit known as Twitter. Just as we look forward to the day of Christ’s return, we look forward with great anticipation to the day when Musk announces his bankruptcy in 280 characters or less.

We also take time to remember those less fortunate. Specifically, those corporations who were in lucrative licensing deals with Kanye West when he had his anti-Semitic aha moment. Oy vey.

In addition, we remember those poor suffering souls who wait tables at restaurants frequented by The Late Late Show host James Corden. May your grace shine upon them and their tips in the coming year.

We now take a moment to bow our heads and call to mind those who are no longer with us, family members and friends banished either because of their right-wing, election-denying, conspiracy-laden political views or their left-wing, defund-the-police, wokeism political views and the wailing and gnashing of teeth that occurred around this table in past years as a result. Amen to them, one and all!

Finally, we give thanks that gas prices have begun to fall, though not nearly as fast or far as the price of crypto currency, tech stocks or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Deliver us from financial ruin, dear Lord. On this we most fervently beseech you.

For all of this and more I thank you, Lord.

Amen.