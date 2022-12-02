In 2018, after six years working in Los Angeles, I returned to Seattle and began drawing editorial cartoons for The Seattle Times. Strolling out of the newsroom each day in search of lunch, I found downtown had dramatically changed in my absence. The streets were teeming with young tech workers employed by Amazon.

I liked the bustling new feel of the city, but, sadly, it went away when COVID-19 sent us all burrowing down into the safety of home offices. The upside of the pandemic for the tech industry was that business boomed and so did hiring. Thousands of well-educated, well-paid people moved to town and brought their young families to enliven urban neighborhoods, such as the one where I live.

Now, a new reality has hit. The pandemic tech boom has turned into a bust. Jobs in the industry are evaporating. In just the last two months, Washington has shed 18,000 tech or tech-related jobs and the layoffs will continue into 2023, according to higher ups at Amazon. Though there is currently a high demand for workers in other sectors of the local economy, it will be a real drop in status and income if all those tech specialists with their Stanford degrees have to become servers at the restaurants they once patronized.

I feel for my neighbors with their kids and high mortgages, especially those whose situations may be made more precarious because they are non-citizens here on work visas. They may have been misled by employers who went on a hiring spree based on expectations for growth that were skewed by the temporary pandemic-related demand.

If one is looking for a little light in this season of darkness for Seattle’s techies, just check out a graph charting the rise in tech employment in the state since 1999. There are a couple of dips – the dot-com bust and the Great Recession – but, throughout the last quarter century, the line keeps going up and up. Chances are good that, after this dip is weathered, that line will start shooting up again.

