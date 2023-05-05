“What’s in a name? Would not a rose by any other name smell as sweet?”

— William Shakespeare

I don’t remember the first time my son said my name.

Not the babbling single syllables driven by the desire for food and the surprise of monosyllables falling from his hungry lips. I mean the first time he called me my newfound name: “Mommy.”

You might think I would, though. After all, I had waited for almost a decade to hear those amazing words, myself. But looking back, it just seems like that was always who I was to him: “Mommy.”

Names have power and meaning beyond just a collection of letters and syllables. Somewhere along the way, or maybe from the first time he uttered it, that age-old name went from just being a moniker to my personal name with a capital M.

For 10 years, that is the name I have heard when I hold him in my arms, or tuck him into bed at night, or when he was scared and afraid, or full of delight and rushing in to tell me of his latest discovery. It is the name he mumbles when he is feverish in sleep and the one-word question when he needs to know I am near.

It is the name most dear to me that was far too long in coming and preceded by loss and sadness. I’m not sure when it went from being mommy with a small “m” to the capital-letter kind. But it is my name. It felt right the first time he said it, and I have reworked myself to become the name it embodies, until few things fit me as well as that name.

And now he wants to change it!

My son has already begun, in the last year or so, referring to me as “mom,” as in: “My mom did this, and my mom did that.” And I can live with that because in those moments, he’s referring to my title and position in his life … not my name.

For 10 years after my husband and I were married, we dreamed of a family that included children. Even though I didn’t get married until my mid-30s, we had plans to have more than a few kiddos! Ideally, “two biologically and two possibly through adoption” were the daydreams we discussed for our future.

We would have settled happily for less, but when not a single pregnancy made it to full term after five years, we began to wonder and worry. With no real medical reasons to crush our hopes, we began to think that perhaps the adoption plan was meant to happen first. But we found that too frustratingly difficult. So, after failed pregnancies, and adoptions that fell through, we were ready to give up. Naturally, that is the precise moment when Samuel entered the world and changed our lives forever.

Since the moment I first held him when he was only a few hours old, I knew he had my heart forever. It was not lost on my husband or I, however, that our greatest joy was also someone else’s deepest sadness. A child of our own was a high price for the woman who bravely brought him into this world. But, now my husband and I, with scars of our own, would lead him the rest of the way, preparing him for the man he will become one day.

“So why does it matter what he calls me?” I ask myself that a lot lately.

I’m sure there are people who would say, “You should just be glad he calls you anything,” and that in the big course of things, this is a nonproblem for someone just lucky to have someone to call “son.”

They would be right, of course. But even though it shouldn’t bother me, I am finding that names do matter, much more than I first understood a decade ago. So it’s strangely hard to let it go.

Recently, my wise and tender child came to me, keenly aware of my reluctance to let my “Mommy” status go. He gently suggested that perhaps we could find a compromise: in public I will be “Mom,” but in our home, he will still call me “Mommy” … at least for a while. But, I know it won’t stay that way for long. And that’s OK.

In the end, I know that changing my name to something more age-appropriate for my son will not change who we are to one another or alter the abiding affection we feel for one other. Because somewhere between the diaper changes and the runny noses, and the under-cover cuddles and the late-night hugs of comfort, love wove us together.

That makes him as much mine as if my blood coursed through his body. So, all the things I call him — “my precious child,” “cherished son” — and all the names he calls me — “Mommy,” “Mother” or “Mom” — they have moved from being just letters or mere words to something far more powerful and dear. They have made us family.