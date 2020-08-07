Re: “When you want news, trust the pros” [Aug. 2, Opinion]:

Christian Trejbal cautions against relying on untrained citizen journalists to provide unbiased news. Trejbal also says that neither partisan news sites nor corporatized national chains are good replacements for “locally-owned, community-focused news organizations.”

But can such new organizations thrive, given the economics of the internet? There is no guarantee that the free market will be sufficient. If not, it would be reasonable to fund journalism from taxes (e.g., on Facebook and Google), just as we fund the police and the courts from taxes.

The challenge would be to protect taxpayer-funded journalism from political interference.

Donald A. Smith, Bellevue