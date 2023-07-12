Daily newspapers in America’s two largest cities announced they’re doing away with traditional sports pages as they look to cut costs.

Both are industry outliers in unique situations. The New York Times is a public company in a league of its own and the Los Angeles Times is owned by a local billionaire, Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Even so, their decisions to alter a beloved, core offering should further raise awareness of the newspapers’ ongoing financial challenges.

While high profile, their sports changes pale in comparison to more brutal cuts happening at thousands of smaller papers as the industry struggles to find its footing amid changing consumer habits, technological disruption and unfair competition with dominant tech platforms.

The New York Times is “disbanding” its sports department, atomizing the staff and pushing readers to pay extra for sports coverage by The Athletic, a money-losing news startup it bought last year for $550 million.

The Athletic set out to take readers from local papers by covering every major team but that threat may be receding, as the site’s ambitions are throttled down.

Advertising

The New York Times is closing its 35-person sports desk and dispersing its staff across the newsroom. The Athletic’s larger staff will provide most sports coverage and its stories will now appear in the print paper. Editors reportedly told staff sports coverage will focus more on news and enterprise journalism and they “will scale back the newsroom’s coverage of games, players, teams and leagues.”

This also means readers have to pay more to get the fuller sports report. They must upgrade to the paper’s bundle of premium offerings to access The Athletic stories online.

Simultaneously, the L.A. Times informed readers that its sports section will become more of a “sports magazine,” ending daily game stories, box scores and other fixtures. This followed a 74-person layoff announced last month.

In a note to readers, it said it’s making the change “to adapt to how readers follow news and sporting events each day while managing rising production costs.”

The note didn’t provide for reader comments. At The New York Times, more than a few commenters were infuriated and saddened. A few excerpts:

One point of a general interest publication is to expose readers to subjects outside of their usual or chosen routine. Cutting down on sports (and even worse, the cutting down on metro) is a disservice to the readers.

Advertising

This is a terrible decision. Sports are news, and coverage of sports should be part of the NYT offering. Putting an important section of the paper behind a paywall will only drive readers away, and limit the news delivered to those who remain. I expect the Times to be a smorgasbord of information. I don’t want to pay for my news a la carte.

If the NYTimes can’t produce a traditional newspaper with everything covered, journalism as we knew it is in deep trouble. It once was a paper of record, a distinction on which its reputation was based. I resent having to pay extra for what was once included as recently as three months ago.

Another milestone in the great decline of “hold in your hands” newspapers, this time a great newspaper.

The reaction of readers to such changes is familiar to smaller papers that for years have trimmed staff and sections to stay afloat. Lately they’re cutting print days, delivery routes and Sunday papers.

Although smaller papers followed The New York Times after it began charging for online access in 2011, it seems foolhardy for them to charge extra for sports coverage. Sports pages are a big reason many of their readers are sticking around and remain a gateway to new readers.

The New York Times Company stock is up about 6% since the announcement; perhaps Wall Street doesn’t read the comments.

Advertising

Alden takes San Diego: The L.A. Times’ sports changes were overshadowed by the publisher’s surprise announcement Monday that he and his family sold The San Diego Union-Tribune to Alden Global Capital.

Soon-Shiong bought the L.A. Times and Union-Tribune in 2018 from Tribune Publishing, paying $500 million and offering stability after years of turbulence.

The Union-Tribune is now part of Alden’s MediaNews Group, which publishes 68 dailies and 300 weeklies, including The Orange County Register and San Jose Mercury News in California.

“This is devastating news for California journalism. We would have been happy to assist efforts to find any other buyer or ownership structure than throwing yet another newsroom to this ultra-extractive hedge fund,” Matt Pearce, an L.A. Times reporter and president of Media Guild of the West, said on Twitter.

Affirming its reputation, Alden’s regional executive promptly announced cuts, saying they’re needed because of industry challenges including revenue taken by tech aggregators.

“Despite impressive news reporting and a hardworking staff, the U-T has not been immune to these pressures,” Sharon Ryan said in a memo, reported by the L.A. Times. “The U-T will also need to make some difficult staffing decisions as we assume management. Reductions will be necessary to offset the slowdown in revenues as economic headwinds continue to impact the media industry.”

Sponsored

That makes the sports page changes seem mild in comparison.

Maine papers sold: Hopes are higher for another major newspaper sale announced Monday.

The owner of Maine’s largest newspaper chain opted to sell to the National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit formed in 2021 to help acquire and sustain local newspapers. Its first acquisition was a chain of 24 papers in Colorado.

“I couldn’t imagine a better outcome for the future of our newspapers, our employees and the state of journalism in Maine,” Masthead Maine CEO Lisa DeSisto told the group’s flagship paper, the Portland Press Herald.

Masthead publishes five dailies and 17 weeklies.

A local nonprofit formed in Maine to buy the chain was falling short of fundraising goals and will use donations to help with the National Trust’s acquisition, the Press Herald reported.