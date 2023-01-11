Following through on his pledge to help support Washington’s local news industry, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a proposal to reduce taxes on state newspapers and online news outlets.

“We don’t have to accept the loss of local news as an inevitability,” Ferguson said in a release Tuesday. “The time to act is now. This bill will save jobs — and help restore our democracy.”

As I reported in September, Ferguson is working with state Sen. Mark Mullet and state Rep. Gerry Pollet on the legislation.

The timing couldn’t be better as the news industry braces for more cutbacks and layoffs this year, according to a new survey of publishers.

Their proposal would eliminate the business and occupation tax on newspapers and digital-only news outlets.

Newspapers, like many other manufacturers, were offered a reduced B&O tax rate intended to preserve jobs. That tax preference, which is costing the state around $400,000 per year, is set to expire next year.

The more expansive preference now proposed, eliminating the tax altogether and expanding eligibility to digital outlets, would cost the state an estimated $1 million a year, according to Ferguson’s release. A fiscal note hasn’t yet been prepared by legislative staff.

As proposed, online outlets with two to 50 employees would be eligible along with newspaper publishers, and the break would expire in 2035.

The cost of the tax break could decrease if industry revenues continue falling. That’s been the case for the current preference, which has fallen in cost from $620,000 in 2016 to an estimated $399,000 this year, according to a 2021 report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee.

The Seattle Times would be the largest beneficiary.

Another beneficiary is The Columbian in Vancouver, where Publisher Ben Campbell told me in 2021 that the tax preference is “extremely helpful” and “could be the difference between profitability and an expense reduction/layoff.”

An initial hearing on the Senate version of the bill, SB 5199, is scheduled for 10:30 am Thursday before the Committee on Business, Financial Services, Gaming & Trade. The House version is HB 1206.

Tri-Cities sale: The parent company of The Spokesman-Review announced that it bought two monthly papers in Tri-Cities.

After all the cutbacks at the Tri-City Herald, including a recent switch to mail delivery, I wondered if Cowles Co. is making a move on the market with its purchase of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times.

But Spokesman Publisher Stacey Cowles said it isn’t about a bigger move. The business journal is more of a sister to their Spokane business journal, where the publisher mentored the Tri-City Area Journal’s owner.

“We really like the staff and we’ve found niche pubs like business journals have been really steady performers,” he said via email.

The family also owns a television station in the market, KNDU, “so we think this is a good fit.”

Grim industry outlook: A survey of news industry leaders in 53 countries resulted in an unsettling forecast for 2023, with “heightened concerns about the sustainability of some news media against the backdrop of rampant inflation, and a deep squeeze on household spending.”

“Publishers are much less confident about their business prospects than this time last year,” with just 44% saying their are confident about 2023, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism reports.

Top concerns include rising costs, lower advertiser interest and a softening in subscriptions. “Even those that are optimistic expect to see layoffs and other cost-cutting measures in the next year.”

Most publishers are worried that people are increasingly avoiding the news. More than half (68%) still expect some growth in subscriptions and other paid content income.

Even though Congress has yet to require big tech platforms to provide fair compensation for news content they profit from, such models are apparently taking hold globally and influencing publishers’ outlook.

“A third (33%) now expect to get significant revenue from tech platforms for content licensing (or innovation), significantly up on last year,” the report said.

