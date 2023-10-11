In June I reported that Seattle Gay News was facing closure unless a buyer was found by year end.

That won’t happen because the paper, now branded as SGN, was acquired at the start of October.

The new owner, Mike Schultz, is already broadening the paper’s reach with new distribution in Spokane, Bellingham and Ocean Shores.

“My interest in SGN is largely to save it as a legacy newspaper,” he said. “It’s been in print and an integral part of our community for the last 49 years. I really did not want to see it go away.”

The paper struggled in recent years, particularly after its mercurial publisher George Bakan died in 2020. Bakan’s daughter, Angela Cragin, continued running it from her home in Tri-Cities but needed to find someone else to carry the torch.

“I am elated that SGN continues to live on, especially as it approaches its 50th anniversary,” she told me via email.

Advertising

The sale price wasn’t disclosed.

Schultz, 60, is an accountant based in Seattle but he works remotely and lives in Ocean Shores with his husband, Steven Sanford. They divide time between the coast and a 50-foot Bayliner moored in Seattle.

Both lived in Seattle at separate times in the 1980s and depended on Seattle Gay News.

“Living here that was my connection, it was going to the bars or you read Seattle Gay News to really know what was going on,” he said. “That was the beginning of the AIDS crisis. That stuck with me, its value and relevance and how it literally saved some peoples’ lives.”

Schultz published papers for the gay community in Spokane between 2007 and 2010, including Stoneway News Northwest and Qview Northwest.

He and his husband moved to Seattle in 2010 and bought and restored two classic Chris Craft yachts.

Since 2017 they’ve lived in Ocean Shores where they bought, rented and sold homes.

Advertising

This year he began publishing the bimonthly newsmagazine Coastal Pride in southwest Grays Harbor County.

At SGN, the Seattle paper’s current name, Schultz plans to upgrade its sale and marketing infrastructure, “putting it into software that’s usable.” A second ad representative will be hired and he plans to improve the paper’s online and social-media presence.

SGN has a staff of 18, mostly contractors and contributors.

“I think it’s going to evolve largely on its own as we figure out where it best fits into our community, where it’s most relevant and has the most value,” he said.

The paper operates out of a space in Capitol Hill’s All Pilgrims Church, above the Community Lunch nonprofit that provides lunches to homeless neighbors.

Printed editions of SGN will continue to be produced indefinitely. For the first issue under the new ownership last week, the number of print copies was increased from 2,000 to 3,000. Schultz said he’s hoping to increase that to 4,000 in the coming months.

Advertising

“It’s important,” he said, “as a legacy paper to continue printing with some level of frequency.”

Perhaps it will also add some boating coverage.

Post staff cuts: The Washington Post on Tuesday informed staff that it’s cutting around 240 jobs out of about 2,500 companywide.

Online traffic, subscription and advertising growth projections for the past two years and into 2024 were “overly optimistic” and the company is trying to return its business “to a healthier place in the coming year,” according to a memo sent by interim CEO Patty Stonesifer, the Post and others reported.

The paper is trying to cut the 240 positions through buyouts before pursuing layoffs, as it did in January when it cut 20 newsroom employees.

Stonesifer, a Microsoft veteran and early CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is running the paper on behalf of owner Jeff Bezos while a permanent publisher is sought. The New York Times story about the buyouts noted that the search is down to five candidates.

Real Change anniversary: Another surviving Seattle paper, Real Change, is marking its 29th anniversary with a fundraising event on Oct. 19 at Washington Hall in the Central District.

Sponsored

The paper serving low-income and homeless people is hoping to raise $120,000 through the event. Details are available at realchangenews.org.

Quoted: “Nothing beats telling a helluva story,” Mitch Pugh, executive editor of the Chicago Tribune, said Monday during a panel discussion of what editors can do to grow news readership, at America’s Newspapers Senior Leadership Conference in Chicago.

This is excerpted from the free, weekly Voices for a Free Press newsletter. Sign up to receive it at st.news/SavetheFreePress.