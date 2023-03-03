To win enough votes to be elected Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy cut a deal with the right-wing extremists in the Republican caucus. It appears now that part of that deal included selling out the police who guard the United States Capitol.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — the neo-Confederate who has lately been talking up a “divorce” between red and blue states — has not been happy with the Justice Department’s prosecutions of the rioters who stormed the Capitol and fought with police on Jan. 6, 2021. She and her like-minded crew in the GOP caucus do not consider the rioters criminals; they see them as patriots. Greene, in fact, has brazenly stated that, if she had been leading the charge, the attack would have succeeded.

McCarthy and Greene became cozy allies during the fight to win the speaker’s gavel. To pay back Greene and her faction and curry favor with the broader MAGA crowd that dominates the Republican Party, the speaker is turning over all the Jan. 6 surveillance footage shot at the Capitol to their most prominent apologist, Tucker Carlson.

Carlson, the preppy Proud Boy of Fox News, is expected to sift through all that footage to create a bogus alternative scenario about what happened during the attack; at least that is what Greene and company hope. And their hopes are well founded. Though the hard facts uncovered over the last year by the House Jan. 6 committee proved without reasonable doubt that the attack was planned and executed by militant supporters of President Donald Trump, Carlson has found it convenient to reject those findings. And we know from revelations in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox that Carlson never lets the truth get in the way of touting lies that please his audience.

McCarthy may be pleasing Greene by giving exclusive access to Jan. 6 security footage to the insurrectionists’ vocal champion, but the speaker’s pandering is a betrayal of the men and women of the Capitol police force who fought and bled to defend him on that terrible day of sedition and shame.

