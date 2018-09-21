I never planned to be a fossil dad, but now that I am, I relish the diversity to society this brings. Too bad social policy has not kept up with the times.

“Taking the granddaughter for a stroll?” a man once asked me at Starbucks.

Six weeks after giving birth to her, my wife and I were back teaching. As university lecturers, we are not eligible to receive the 12 weeks under Washington State’s Family Leave Act. Only five states mandate paid parental leave; Washington will join those ranks in 2020. In Italy and in Greece, where I was born, fathers are given just two days.

The need for p aternal leave is the same whether you’re 25 or 65. I can devote the same love, attention and encouragement as my younger cohorts, but maybe not with the same energy, even being fit and healthy.

My wife and I do not have the benefit of grandparents to help with our daughter. Her parents passed away years ago and mine are simply too old to assist.

Live-in nannies and the like are the reserve of super-elites. President Donald Trump is a fossil dad, too, but his resources, let’s just say, appear unlimited.

Ironically, I would have done better as a fossil dad in my Greek village, poor as it was, with its extended families and social networks to provide immediate and often cost-free support.

It appears that fossil dads are somewhat of a real trend, and many women also choose to wait longer to have children, which yields smaller families but a greater likelihood of well-educated and productive youngsters.

The wisdom and experience I relay to our daughter I could not have provided as a 20-something father.

These benefits outweigh her having to put up with being mistaken for a grandchild, or what she’ll face when she graduates from high school and college, and the interesting looks we’ll get during photo-ops at her ceremonies.

My hope is someday children of different-aged parents will sit down at the table of harmony and care less about the age of their moms and dads, but more about the wisdom and the decency passed down to them.

Someday parents will not be judged by their gray hair or number of wrinkles but by their integrity and character.

One day all parents, young and old, rich and poor, will be recognized for bringing happy, productive, honest and vibrant citizens into the world.

And maybe even the name itself, fossil dad, will disappear as a relic of a divisive age.