

Thirty years ago, fuels-reduction work in the national forests to prevent mega-fires was promoted like a religious revival. It involved logging projects focusing on thinning forests to mitigate the damage caused by past timber cutting and fire suppression. Reluctantly, I signed on. But after years of analysis of “fuels-reduction” projects, the painful facts have arrived.

Statements like, “How can we solve a problem created by logging by doing more logging?” and “If we remove all the trees, we’ll eliminate all forest fires,” are colorful in their simplicity. But the story is obviously more complex.

Let’s just say that the runaway train of massive U.S. Forest Service logging projects needs to be derailed. An increasing body of science is telling us these do not reduce wildfire risk, and can even make fires worse. The overarching principle in these logging shows — like the ones planned in the Methow Watershed impacting nearly 200,000 acres — is that the Forest Service can instantly remanufacture the forest ecosystem to return it to “historic conditions,” and make it more “fire-resilient.”

Essentially, the federal government is telling us it can control nature with chain saws and bulldozers. That illogic aside, climate change has unraveled the entire equation: how it will affect forests and fire cannot be predicted. But we do know that removing more carbon-storing trees will only make it worse.

According to several studies, wildfires burn far more severely and expansively in logged forests than in natural forests. Research by many fire ecologists has found the billions of dollars that’s been poured into misguided fuels reduction haven’t changed a thing: Fires are still raging, and they’re just as bad or worse in areas where fuels-reduction projects were implemented.

A tender euphemism for logging, “thinning” is not really limited to selectively removing small trees. Fire-resistant large trees are also being removed to pay for the work, and gaudy clear-cuts are reappearing.

This commercially driven logging opens the forest canopy, drying out the ground vegetation, including the slash accumulation left by the logging operation. Worse yet, the elimination of a multistructured forest canopy gives hot winds a free run through the forest, driving flames.

As for the objective of mechanically trying to change the forest back to a “historic condition,” this is blind speculation. We only know what the forests looked like over the past 150 years, not what they’ve looked like over their 12,000-year evolution since the last ice age. Plus, there’s no end game: The forest won’t stay the way the logging left it.

This doesn’t mean we can’t do something to protect homes and communities. Logging isn’t the only tool in the box. The focus should be on using federal funds to create a defensible barrier in the interface between public and private land by manually reducing fire-prone thickets of young trees, reducing brush and downed logs, and prescribed burning.

The money being sunk into commercial logging should also be diverted into expanding the firefighting infrastructure of vulnerable communities. And since 80% of forest fires are human-caused, closing old logging roads to public travel and improving fire education among the recreating public is preferable to more road incisions.

Present “ecosystem remanufacturing” is a failing experiment that’s further damaging our national forests. President Joe Biden should accept that the religion of fuels reduction logging has lost its doctrine. If he’s serious about protecting forests, he needs to send the U.S. Forest Service to the scientists.