The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has failed those of us who love to walk the city streets for exercise, shop or to just take in the city’s sights and intermingle, however peripherally, with our fellow Seattleites.

In 2015, SDOT promised us Vision Zero, which would include a pedestrian master plan to ensure that we could cross city streets without being maimed or killed by drivers maniacally speeding through crosswalks without regard for pedestrians.

Yet today, seven years later, even as the city continues to grow, this “vision” remains just that — a vision.

Seattle’s pedestrian fatality rate was 150% higher in the five years after the launch of Vision Zero compared to the five years before, a KUOW analysis of SDOT data found. Those at highest risk are senior citizens, those who are homeless and Black pedestrians, according to KUOW.

If SDOT is serious about avoiding crashes and collisions — particularly those involving pedestrians — the department should by now have installed speed bumps on dangerous crosswalks, installed cameras to capture and fine drivers who consider people crossing the street as impediments, or assigned traffic police to these locations. None of this would bust the budget. According to department estimates, safety features such as speed humps cost about $5,000. SDOT also should ensure that all paint-worn crosswalks are pristinely repainted with zebra stripes to show drivers exactly where to stop.

As an example of where such measures are critically needed, take the Fifth Avenue and Spring Street intersection, next to Seattle Central Library. There are two crosswalks — one on Spring Street and the other on Fifth Avenue. If you’re going to cross there, particularly on Fifth Avenue, you better have written your will. The drivers at that spot are either headed south toward the Chinatown International District or toward Interstate 5, but either way they are in a hurry and people not in vehicles are mere inconvenient impediments.

For me, this is personal. I want SDOT to put themselves in my shoes, and in the shoes of everyone who crosses a street in this city.

Recently, I was crossing Fifth Avenue on my way to the downtown library when a young woman had stopped beyond the crosswalk and was just sitting there, chatting away to her passenger. So, I walked behind her car, which was the only option I had. Big mistake. Because apparently having realized she was sitting directly beneath the traffic lights, she started reversing. Reflexively I banged her car’s trunk with my open hand. That’s when she realized I was there, even though I was wearing a bright red jacket. Our eyes met and I sincerely hope she read my mind.

This is my lived experience. And, after having gone through some things, self-advocacy is my middle name. I’m Black (Kenyan born and raised), older and, apparently, one of the most likely to be killed or injured at these intersections. But I want SDOT to address this for everyone. To address it not just with words but action. We all need to safely walk this great city’s welcoming streets.