If cryptocurrency is a mystery to you, as it is to most people, here is a way to think about it.

Money is just an agreement between people to put value on a particular symbolic tool of exchange so that we can all trade goods and services without having to resort to barter. Instead of saying, “I’ll give you a sack of potatoes if you give me a chicken,” one can hand the chicken vendor some pieces of paper imprinted with the faces of dead presidents and the vendor will feel properly compensated.

A dollar bill is really just a promissory note that is backed up by the federal government. You cannot turn it in at a bank and get a piece of gold or silver; the dollar’s value lies only in the social compact between us all that says it is worth something. In truth, even gold and silver have only limited intrinsic value. The worth of those “precious metals” exists primarily in the centuries-old perception of them as shiny, beautiful and hard to find and, therefore, valuable.

If we, as a society, decided that metal coat hangers would be our primary tool for commercial exchange, we could do that (and some of us with cluttered closets would be instantly wealthy). In the emerging metaverse, some clever people have declared that cryptocurrencies that exist only in the digital world are a new, legitimate kind of money and, because a large number of eager investors have agreed to instill them with value, cryptocurrencies have become the newest way to get rich quick without having to do anything as difficult as building a factory or a railroad or a donut shop.

Cryptocurrencies have become so well established that some of the companies that trade in them, including Coinbase Global, FTX Trading and Crypto.com, put up ads during Sunday’s Super Bowl game. Reportedly, though, the advertising failed to generate a lot of online traffic. Prospective customers may still be confused about how cryptocurrencies work, or they may know just enough to understand the risks.

Those risks include hackers, cyber thieves and scam artists who devise clever methods to separate you from your money. There is the volatility risk; the skyrocketing value of a cryptocurrency can fall as fast as it can rise. And there is the liquidity problem if too many people decide the cryptocurrency in which you invested is not actually worth exchanging for real-world dollars.

Those are the risks for people who want to take a chance in the cryptocurrency market. The scariest risk, however, may be for all the rest of us who operate in the old economic world where the U.S Treasury and the Federal Reserve can step in when the schemes of financial geniuses go awry. We barely escaped another Great Depression in 2008 when the subprime loan market imploded. Now, imagine the completely unregulated, built-from-thin-air cryptocurrency economy getting bigger and bigger until it becomes a massive repository of global wealth. And imagine what will happen when it inevitably takes a big slide with no mechanisms put in place to break the fall.

Cryptocurrency may only exist inside a computer, but the crash will be as real as a hurricane hitting shore.

