Still jazzed from seeing my first big league game of the season at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and back home in Oregon, I compared notes with another baseball-loving friend. How were we doing on our slow-motion quest to see a game in every big league stadium?

We each had gaps. I have never seen a game in Cleveland, nor in the ballpark Detroit built to replace creaky old Tiger Stadium (which I loved.) He still hasn’t made it to games in Washington, D.C., nor Baltimore, although he expects to knock out both in a single weekend.

Both of us need to see the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, and I haven’t been to a Florida Marlins home game.

“I’m not thrilled with the idea of spending a nickel in Florida,” he said.

Nor am I. I’d like to see games in both ballparks — the gloomy-looking warehouse that houses the astonishing Rays, and the architecturally inventive stadium that hosts the mostly dismal Marlins. Both places are natural extensions of my baseball travel plans, especially as I remember fondly a Spring Training trip I took years ago to St. Pete and Lakeland. But I’m not going to spend a dime in current-day Florida.

I acknowledge that Florida will miss neither me nor my friend. The state is welcoming millions of newcomers who crave its long, orange-y evenings and its deep, blue waters — not to mention its lack of an income tax. In fact, it was startling to see last fall how densely settled the Fort Myers area had become as Hurricane Ian bore down on the Gulf Coast. The state is rushing to pave itself over.

So the absence of my baseball weekend money is a piddly backwash in the tide of wealth that’s engulfing Florida. But how many more are like me? How many people read stories about Ron DeSantis’ crusade against “wokeness,” his battles with Disney or his indifference to public health and decide, “Honey, maybe Florida can wait?” How many see the images of golf carts emblazoned with Trump banners and conclude their snorkeling vacation dollars are better spent in Hawaii? The numbers are relatively small, but not insignificant.

Travel boomed in 2022, as pandemic restrictions were loosened and fears faded. Domestic airfares rose 16% in fall 2022 from the year before. Airlines and hotels report strong demand, though consumer financial concerns are growing.

Yet the tourism economy is now colored by political culture wars as much as the health care economy, or the education economy. Blue and red are less and less likely to mix on vacations, which means less money pooling in some traditional recreation destinations. Travel Weekly calls it the “weaponization of travel.”

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-abortion ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, many states imposed harsh penalties on those who would perform or undergo the procedure. In response, travelers have canceled trips, both personal and corporate, to states like Florida and Texas. Travel industry insiders are strategizing about how to ride out the multiple targets of activist travelers, and how to calm the backlash in response to polarizing political developments.

To be sure, this isn’t a one-way trend. States like Oregon, California and New York also are missing visitors who are turned off by images of protesters, rainbow flags and sidewalk tents.

But for people like me and my friend, with the desire and means to visit cities far from home, it’s a matter of priorities. And we would rather neither aid nor abet public officials whose states are making hard, hellward turns — even if it means we miss a few ballparks.