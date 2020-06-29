Re: “Early spike in fireworks sales has officials concerned” [June 27, Northwest]:

Last year, fireworks were all over West Seattle, and nothing was done by police.

I hope that this year will be different, with people being more respectful toward those who have pets and who react negatively to loud noises going off throughout the day and night. I dread a holiday that instead should be celebrated.

If fireworks are illegal, there should be a clear and firm mandate by Mayor Jenny Durkan and the police, not just lip service. If you have “cabin fever,” take a walk and wear a mask.

Marsha Conn, Seattle