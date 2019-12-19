Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed his 53rd lawsuit against the Trump administration.
See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey
View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed his 53rd lawsuit against the Trump administration.
See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey
View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.