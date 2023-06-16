Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is forming a working group of civic leaders to hammer out a plan to deal with public narcotics abusers and, thereby, move past the contentious debate between those who think the city must be able to prosecute users of illicit drugs and those who believe that approach lacks compassion for those who are addicted.

I hope the mayor can reach a sound compromise because the scourge of open drug use is a terrible blot on civic life, even as the drugs kill more people every day. Yet, it is worth stepping back for just a moment to remember that our city is stuck with this challenge, not because of what we have done or failed to do, but because Seattle and other American cities are under attack from foreign criminals.

The current driver of our drug problem is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Fentanyl can be made cheaply on a near-industrial scale and sold at a high profit. Most of the fentanyl that is being pushed on our city’s streets is produced and shipped by Mexican criminal organizations south of the border and 90% of the chemicals used to concoct the deadly stuff come from China.

That data is provided by 4th District U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, a member of a congressional committee looking into the problem, but none of it is a surprise. The fentanyl supply chain from China to Mexico to the United States is well known. It is just that no one has figured out how to break the chain.

In a statement addressing the issue, Newhouse said Congress is looking for ways “to secure our border from the flow of illicit fentanyl and other deadly drugs, support law enforcement so they have the resources they need, and hold the dealers on the streets accountable,” as well as deal with “bad actors in China” who are at the top of the “lethal food chain.”

Concerted action at the national level would be welcome. Given the failure of our fractured Congress to deal with a host of nagging crises, though, it is hard to get one’s hopes up. In the meantime, it is left to local politicians and taxpayers to wrestle with a costly problem that may persist as long as the flood of fentanyl from China and Mexico keeps flowing along Seattle’s sidewalks.

