From the start of the COVID-19 era, I strongly emphasized three words to Washington’s governments: “document,” “document” and “document.” As the state auditor, I knew they would eventually be asked to account for billions of dollars in emergency aid.

That is the reality now as the Auditor’s Office is finding gaps in information required by the federal government. I have asked federal regulators to examine the disparities in their communications with districts that have been found to be out of compliance in their routine audits.

That accounting is happening now and can have real consequences for local governments found out of compliance with the requirements attached to those federal funds.

Last week I asked federal officials to consider how communications specifically with school districts may have contributed to gaps between the documentation required by the federal government and that maintained by schools. I also made suggestions for improvement.

Unprecedented action was needed as our nation navigated a historic crisis. However, the scale, number and complexity of federal programs designed to help have led to issues large and small. Over the past few weeks, my office has engaged with local, state and federal officials on the latest area of concern: The Emergency Connectivity Fund.

Administered by the Federal Communications Commission, this $7.17 billion program was intended to help K-12 students and staff across the country who could not otherwise engage in remote learning. In Washington, school districts used the program to purchase millions of dollars’ worth of computers to allow for student learning off site.

Unfortunately, we have had to report noncompliance and question costs related to this federal program at more than two dozen school districts to date. Our audits have not reported any loss of public funds; rather, the findings in most cases are related to a lack of documentation showing compliance with federal requirements.

By law and policy, our role is to conduct audits that allow federal agencies, including the FCC, to determine whether schools followed the requirements of the program. Audits by their nature involve reviewing documentation that demonstrates compliance with those requirements, and many districts did not have it.

Schools of all sizes are understandably concerned about these findings, because when auditors question costs in a federal program, the federal government can request repayment of some or all those costs. It is imperative that the FCC consider the full context of both its program and its guidance to schools when it works with districts to resolve these numerous audit findings.

To ensure the FCC has this context, I sent the agency a formal letter detailing the gaps between guidance to schools and instructions to auditors. Some examples:

∙ FCC guidance to schools was lengthy — more than 100 pages — but lacked detailed descriptions of the type of records schools should maintain to document compliance with requirements.

∙ This program used the same application structure as the FCC’s long-standing E-Rate Program. However, the Emergency Connectivity Fund is quite different in its operation and accountability requirements, contributing to misunderstandings about documentation.

∙ Several school officials noted to us that the FCC gave them wide discretion in estimating what they needed in the application. They expected that similar flexibility would apply later when describing how they used the computers they purchased.

When taken together with the unusual number of audit findings, this context suggests school districts believed they were adequately documenting their work. However, it also suggests that the FCC’s communication with school districts was not clear regarding what documentation it would ultimately require.

As a former school board member, I understand that during that very stressful period, districts were focused on doing all they could to meet the needs of staff and students. I also know districts pride themselves on being accountable to the public.

As state auditor, my office shares that goal and has always worked to provide transparency in the use of local, state and federal funds. And in this case especially, I believe federal agencies should examine the clarity — or ambiguity — of the guidance they issue when distributing public funds.