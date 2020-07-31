As a longtime Washington resident, I am deeply concerned that President Donald Trump sent federal troops to U.S. cities such as Seattle to participate in law enforcement activities, even though the mayors of these cities and the governors of these states did not requested assistance.

The tactics employed by these federal troops appear to violate human rights, and the placement of these troops appears to be politically motivated.

As someone of Jewish descent who lost half my family tree in the Holocaust, President Trump’s deployment of federal troops to quell peaceful demonstrations alarms me and my family. The fabric of our democracy is under attack. I call upon the legislative and judicial branches of our government to stop the president’s unconstitutional behavior. Now.

Arik Korman, Seattle