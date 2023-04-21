Only one issue seems to unite Republicans and Democrats today: the People’s Republic of China. Almost everyone wants to “get tough” on the PRC.

In February, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, ordered U.S. fighter jets to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that had wafted into U.S. airspace. For good measure, he also downed several UFOs that probably had nothing to do with the Chinese military, and then crowed: “Make no mistake … if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act. …”

This was soon followed by the first meeting of the House Select Committee on China. U.S. Rep., Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair, opened the session by describing U.S.-China relations as “an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century.” He later suggested a world led by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would be “Orwellian.”

The United States and China, the world’s leading superpowers, seem locked in a pattern of increasingly bellicose rhetoric and policy that, left unchecked, could lead to World War III. As an American who studies interstate relations in Asia, I am calling on our leaders to de-escalate before it is too late.

This doesn’t mean we cannot or should not criticize China, especially for its anti-democratic behavior and its routine violation of human rights against, for example, the Uyghur minority in the northwest. Under Xi Jinping, who just began an unusual third term as PRC president, the country is more autocratic than at any time since Mao’s reign.

China, which for years had reassured the world that it was enjoying a “peaceful rise,” also has become more assertive in its own foreign policy, especially toward Southeast Asian neighbors with rival claims in the South China Sea. Using historical maps that outline for itself a breathtakingly broad maritime sweep, the region’s major power has been turning small islands into military installations and challenging rivals.

Advertising

But as scholar Van Jackson notes, East Asia has not experienced a major conflict since 1979, when China scuffled with Vietnam. What explains this nearly half century of peace in the Pacific? I think it mostly reflects an understanding between China and the United States. These two great powers have tried to accommodate one another, with China joining multilateral institutions, and the U.S. acknowledging core Chinese interests. Both sides exercised strategic restraint — until recently.

Engagement is now giving way to confrontation, as U.S. officials pursue goals like economic decoupling and military containment. This may reflect the fact that China has been rapidly rising in power, threatening to overtake the U.S. as a global leader. Washington, D.C., seems obsessed with maintaining U.S. primacy in the world. This has led to several high-risk initiatives.

On Taiwan, for example, congressional Democrats and Republicans are courting disaster by publicly meeting with Tsai Ing-wen, the pro-independence president of the Republic of China headquartered in Taipei. President Biden has gone even further by pledging that American forces would come to the island’s defense in the case of a PRC invasion, and by stating he is neutral on the question of Taiwanese independence.

All of this undermines the “One China” policy that served for more than four decades as the cornerstone of rapprochement with the PRC. Under that policy, the U.S. had acknowledged Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over all parts of China, including Taiwan, but insisted no one should unilaterally, or through the exercise of force, disrupt the status quo. By explicitly treating Taiwan as a sovereign nation, American policymakers are reneging on that longstanding promise, and inviting conflict with China. And many Taiwanese are unsettled by this new tack.

Then there’s trade policy. In 2018, former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on about $250 billion worth of Chinese-made goods, from solar panels to washing machines. After taking office in 2021, Biden promised to review these punitive tariffs but has, for the most part, retained them. More significantly, the new administration adopted measures designed to hurt China’s emerging tech sector. Biden has used executive orders to regulate U.S. high-tech investment in, and block semiconductor exports to, that country. He even has pressured other countries to follow suit, creating a division among allies about American policy.

At the same time, the U.S. Congress has enacted legislation to subsidize American manufacturers competing with Chinese tech producers. The CHIPS Act will provide $39 billion in subsidies to U.S. semiconductor firms operating on American soil. The Inflation Reduction Act likewise underwrites the domestic production of solar panels and electric vehicles by American firms. Both measures violate global trade norms.

Advertising

Likewise, U.S. policymakers are experiencing a political meltdown over the hottest app for youth around the world. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing developer. It is not a state-owned firm, or an arm of the Communist Party, but a government agency does control a 1% share, and the Communist Party has influence over even private enterprises in China. This has led the Biden administration to push ByteDance to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese entity — or else face a U.S. ban.

While its Chinese owner has acknowledged using the app to monitor the movement of Forbes reporters investigating the company’s relationship with the Chinese party-state, there is absolutely no evidence that TikTok is more intrusive than Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter or other social media in collecting and storing user data. But this did not stop a House committee from grilling the TikTok CEO for five hours. In addition to demonstrating remarkable ignorance about technology, members of Congress performed a collective show of stunning xenophobia.

Finally, state leaders across the U.S. are exhibiting extreme anxiety over Chinese nationals buying real estate. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blocked a battery plant proposed by Ford and a Fujian manufacturer, calling it a “front” for the CCP — even though the project would have provided an estimated 2,500 jobs in one of the state’s poorest regions. In Texas, legislators have called for a ban on all real estate investment from China. They apparently were unnerved by a Chinese tycoon’s plan for a massive wind and solar farm near a U.S. Air Force base.

Critics have called these measures racist. I think they are right. But there is probably more going on here.

We could call it a moral panic, a widespread and often unfounded fear about some deviant or alien entity in society. U.S. politicians, especially but not exclusively Republicans, have created this moral panic. They are, I think, cultivating mass hysteria about a rising China. They are spreading irrational fear soaked in Cold War rhetoric: Chinese communists, they seem to be suggesting, are hiding under our beds, recruiting our children, infecting our bodies with a deadly virus, and — worst of all — preparing to replace us as leaders of what they call “the free world.”

On a number of issues, China should be questioned. But it shouldn’t be treated from the get-go as a monster, or an existential threat. The bipartisan scream emanating from Washington, D.C., is not only unhelpful; it is, according to Jessica Chen Weiss, a Cornell political scientist, unnecessarily dangerous.

Sinophobia increases the risk of conflict. It threatens to usher in WWIII — a horror we can and should avoid.